Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals
entrance 17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley, Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frits DE WIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frits Carel Casper DE WIT

Add a Memory
Frits Carel Casper DE WIT Notice
DE WIT, Frits Carel Casper Passed away peacefully on 9th July 2020. Loving husband of the late Hannie, much loved father of Elisabeth, Nelske and Caroline. Adored grandfather to Tristan, Hamish, Turon and Peta. And great grandfather to Gigi and Pippa, and a valued friend to so many. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Frits, donations made direct to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei 0144 A service for Frits will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30 pm on Friday 17 July 2020 followed by a private cremation. All communications to the de Wit family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frits's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -