SMEAL Gail Rosemary Sadly passed away on Friday 10th January 2020 at Whangarei Hospital surrounded by love, in her 73rd year. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Douglas. Loved mum of Raynor and Blair. Mother in law of Eric and Cathy. Grandmother of Flynn, Torben and Casen. A celebration of Gail's Life will be held at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Whangarei, at 12.30pm on Wednesday 15th January 2020. Followed by private cremation. All communications to the Smeal Family C-/ PO BOX 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 11, 2020