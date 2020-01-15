|
McKINNON Garry Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 14th January 2020; aged 80 years. Loved husband of Yvonne, much loved father of Megan, Grant, Justine and son in law Clay. Loved stepfather of John, Brett, Kate and husband George. Proud Gramps of Troy, Ari and Luka, loved Grandad Garry of Zac and Jessie, Sam and Jake, Ruby, Wiremu and Tamati, great grandad of 4. A private service for Garry will be held as per his wishes. All communications to the McKinnon family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 15, 2020