|
|
HAMPTON, Gary Charles On 3rd July 2020. Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, after a short illness at North Haven Hospice. Much Loved Husband and best friend of Karen. Awesome Daddy of Josh and Sarah. We would like to thank everybody at North Haven Hospice for the love and kindness they have shown our family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Haven Hospice Po Box 7050, Whangarei 0144. All communications to Karen Hampton, Po Box 8023, Kensington, Whangarei. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 8, 2020