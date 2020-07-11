Home

More Obituaries for Gary HAMPTON
Gary Charles HAMPTON

Gary Charles HAMPTON Notice
HAMPTON, Gary Charles Born Shepperton Australia 1968, passed away 3rd of July peacefully 2020. Dearly loved son of Evan and Dora Whangarei, much loved brother of Richard, Sonia and family (Palmerston North), Tony, Teresa and family (Auckland). He was much loved by all who knew him, it broke our hearts to let you go, but you're in Gods care now. He would not wish for sadness, he would not wish for tears, just to be remembered, throughout the passing years.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 11, 2020
