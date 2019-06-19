|
OLDCORN Gary Surrounded by love and family, Gary died at home in Pataua. Trish, Anna, Cara, Frances and Matt will hold a memorial service to celebrate Gary's life at the Pataua North Hall (17 Aubrey Road) on Saturday the 22nd of June 2019, from 1:30pm In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to fund cancer research at the Malaghan Institute www.malaghan.org.nz, The Sleep Radio app www.sleepradio.co.nz, or Te Araroa trail www.teararoa.org.nz. Communications for the Palmer Oldcorn Cross family c/- [email protected]
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 19, 2019