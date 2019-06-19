Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary OLDCORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary OLDCORN

Notice Condolences

Gary OLDCORN Notice
OLDCORN Gary Surrounded by love and family, Gary died at home in Pataua. Trish, Anna, Cara, Frances and Matt will hold a memorial service to celebrate Gary's life at the Pataua North Hall (17 Aubrey Road) on Saturday the 22nd of June 2019, from 1:30pm In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to fund cancer research at the Malaghan Institute www.malaghan.org.nz, The Sleep Radio app www.sleepradio.co.nz, or Te Araroa trail www.teararoa.org.nz. Communications for the Palmer Oldcorn Cross family c/- [email protected]
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.