|
|
DYER Gary Phillip (Our Westie) Passed away on Friday 15 November 2019 after a brave battle in his 60th year. Devoted and loving hubby of Brenda, loving father of Kris, Carly and partner Jason, adored Poppa of Milly and Ava, brother to Shane and uncle to Coco, dearly loved brother in law to Cheryl and wonderful friend to many. "You will forever be in our hearts". A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 23rd November at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019