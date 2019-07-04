Home

More Obituaries for Gay DENTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gay Ann DENTON

Gay Ann DENTON Notice
DENTON Gay Ann (formerly Queenin nee Hayes) 28.10.1938 ~ 30.6.2019 Dearly loved wife, mum, sister, aunt and friend. "Forever in our hearts - till we meet again". In accordance with Gay's wishes a private service was held followed by a cremation. "Rest in Peace In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance Service, PO Box 8011 Kensington, Whangarei 0145 All communications to the "Denton Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 4, 2019
