PETERS Gaye Patricia (nee Thompson) 19/06/1951 - 06/06/2020 Beloved wife of Barry; loved mother of Kellie, Daniel, Trisha, and Kane. Proud nana of all her grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and carers for their support during this time. A service for Gaye will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 10th June 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Peters" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 9, 2020