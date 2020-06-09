Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaye PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaye Patricia (Thompson) PETERS

Add a Memory
Gaye Patricia (Thompson) PETERS Notice
PETERS Gaye Patricia (nee Thompson) 19/06/1951 - 06/06/2020 Beloved wife of Barry; loved mother of Kellie, Daniel, Trisha, and Kane. Proud nana of all her grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and carers for their support during this time. A service for Gaye will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 10th June 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Peters" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -