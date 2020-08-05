Home

Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Gayle Elaine (Whitehead) LLOYDD

LLOYDD, Gayle Elaine (nee Whitehead) Passed away on 4th August 2020, aged 79 years. Loving wife of the late Max Lloydd. Loved mother of Erica, Adele, Shane, Keith and Shel. Beloved mother-in-law of Harry, Wayne, Pip, Tracey and Jenny. Precious Grandmother of Linda, Kristian and partner Eloise, Max, Dayna, Chelsea, Mitchell, Tiana, Teighan, Harrison, Brownie and partner Maryanne, Jordan and partner Dagen, and Slade and partner Jen. Treasured Great Grandmother of Louie, Tama, Marlo, Dayton, Braxton, Jye, Tommy, Nate and Reef. "Forever in our hearts" Gayle's Tangi is being held on Whakamaharatanga Marae, Waimamaku. For funeral day and time please phone the Marae on (09) 405 4572.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 5, 2020
