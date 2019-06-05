|
GUY Geoff Geoff passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital after a short illness on 3rd June, 2019 aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Anna. Loved father of Kaye, Ian and Cara, and Granddad of Cain. Son of the late Jock and Kath. Brother of Pat Moselen (dec), Fred, Mick (dec), Peter, John, Nell Feeris, Lynn Camillieu (dec) and their partners. Son in law of Philip (dec) and Jenny Poore and brother in law of William and Dinah, Sara, Helen and Graeme. Loved uncle of all his nieces, nephews and cousins. Geoff's farewell will be held in the Waimate North Showgrounds Hall, on Friday 7th June, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to P.O Box 77 Kaikohe 0440 Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 5, 2019