Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey ROCKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Forrester (Geoff) ROCKEL

Add a Memory
Geoffrey Forrester (Geoff) ROCKEL Notice
ROCKEL Geoffrey Forrester (Geoff) Passed away peace- fully at home on 18 October 2019; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Gloria, and the late Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Helen, Yvonne and Roushtie, Linda and Steuart, Alan and Fiona; also Elizabeth and Stephen, Linda and Warwick, Fiona and Doug, Susan and Ross. Treasured by all his grandchildren and great grand- children. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, 1.30pm on Wednesday 23 October 2019; followed by private cremation. All communications to: "The Rockel Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.