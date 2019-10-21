|
ROCKEL Geoffrey Forrester (Geoff) Passed away peace- fully at home on 18 October 2019; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Gloria, and the late Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Helen, Yvonne and Roushtie, Linda and Steuart, Alan and Fiona; also Elizabeth and Stephen, Linda and Warwick, Fiona and Doug, Susan and Ross. Treasured by all his grandchildren and great grand- children. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, 1.30pm on Wednesday 23 October 2019; followed by private cremation. All communications to: "The Rockel Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 21, 2019