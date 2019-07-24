Home

Geoffrey Manville (Geoff) EALES

Geoffrey Manville (Geoff) EALES Notice
EALES Geoffrey Manville (Geoff) Service no. 16702 Marine Engineer Royal NZ Navy On 20th July 2019 suddenly at his home, Whangarei. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father of Kurt and Alishya, Konrad and Elsa, Krystle and Kevin, Tracey, and Joanne. Loved grandad of Kye, Emelia, Trey, and Carne. His funeral service will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (cnr Kamo Road and Park Avenue, Kensington, Whangarei) on Saturday 27th July 2019 at 10am, followed by interment at Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery, Whangarei. All communications to Mrs M.B. Eales, 10 Paratai Crescent, Woodhill, Whangarei 0110.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 24, 2019
