GeoffreyThomas (Geoff) PRATT

GeoffreyThomas (Geoff) PRATT Notice
PRATT, Geoffrey Thomas (Geoff) 18.02.1926~06.08.2020 Dearly loved husband for over 69 years of Daphne. Much loved Dad and in-law of Chris & Dave (Kerikeri), David and Janiene (Napier). Adored Grandad of Simon & Kate (Paris), Dean (Queenstown). Alastair (Kerikeri), Andrew & Sophie (Kerikeri). Geoff died peacefully surrounded by his loving, caring and kind Rose Garden Rest Home family (Whangarei) In respect of his wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 8, 2020
