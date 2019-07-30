|
COGGINS George 22.02.1925 ~ 27.07.2019 Rank: L.O.C RNZAF 3S.U (Servicing Unit) Passed away peace- fully at Cairnfield House, Whangarei. Aged 94 years. Father of 5 and special Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Great Great Grandfather to many. A special thanks for the care provided by all the wonderful staff and carers at Cairnfield House. A service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, commencing at 11am on Friday the 2nd of August 2019. All communications to C/- "Coggins Family" PO Box 51163, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 30, 2019