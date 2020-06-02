Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for George MORUNGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George MORUNGA

Add a Memory
George MORUNGA Notice
MORUNGA George Peacefully at home after a short illness, 29th May 2020. Much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, and respected member of his extended whanau. As per George's wishes, a service will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 3rd June 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Morunga" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145. "Moe mai ra, George."
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -