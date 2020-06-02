|
|
MORUNGA George Peacefully at home after a short illness, 29th May 2020. Much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, and respected member of his extended whanau. As per George's wishes, a service will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 3rd June 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Morunga" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145. "Moe mai ra, George."
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 2, 2020