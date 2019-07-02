Home

WHITTAKER George Ronald 17.11.941~29.06.2019 Suddenly passed away doing what he loved. Son of Herbert Archibald and Margaret Isabel Whittaker (nee Faithful). Partner of Mandy Webb. Husband of Marie Whittaker (nee Culham). Father of Marlene, Wade and Thurley. Cherished by partners of family and all of his moko and great moko, nieces and nephews. Forever loved by all. Rest in Peace "Our Legend, Our Rock" His Service to be held 12noon, Wednesday 3 July 2019 at Haven Falls, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 2, 2019
