BARCLAY George Stanley RNZAF Reg #413369 Bomber Pilot: 140 150 166 Squadron Peacefully at Radius Rimu Retirement Home; aged 96 years. Husband of the late Joan, and loved father and father in law of Anne and Trevor Bone (Whangarei), Jim and Joan Barclay (Browns Bay), Les and Lauren Barclay (Mangonui), Mary and Alan Lindsay (Whangarei,) Dennis Barclay (Auckland) and the late Peter. Grandfather of thirteen and great grandfather of twenty. Thank you to staff at Shalom Resthome and Radius Rimu for their care and kindness shown to George. Due to the current government restrictions, a private cremation is being held with a memorial service being held at a later date. All communications to 'The Barclay Family', C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 4, 2020