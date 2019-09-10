|
HAMILTON Georgina Mary (Molly) Peacefully at Haruru Falls on Sunday 8th September 2019. Aged 93 years. Survived by her daughter Norma and her son Barry. In accordance with Molly's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Barry would like to invite friends of Molly to attend a social gathering to remember Molly on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 11:00am. Please assemble at Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri prior to this time for further directions on a venue.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019