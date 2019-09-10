Home

Georgina Mary HAMILTON

Georgina Mary HAMILTON Notice
HAMILTON Georgina Mary (Molly) Peacefully at Haruru Falls on Sunday 8th September 2019. Aged 93 years. Survived by her daughter Norma and her son Barry. In accordance with Molly's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Barry would like to invite friends of Molly to attend a social gathering to remember Molly on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 11:00am. Please assemble at Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri prior to this time for further directions on a venue.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019
