SIMMONS Gerald (Gerry) Late of Onerahi, Whangarei. Passed away peacefully on 28th June, 2019 at Lexham Park Rest Home, Katikati, New Zealand, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Florrie (deceased), much loved father and father-in-law of David and Karen, and cherished Poppa of Holly. "Dad, as long as I breathe, you will be remembered. The song has ended, but the melody lingers on". As per Gerry's wishes, his cremation has already taken place.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 2, 2019