BULL Gina Passed away peace- fully on 26 June 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Dearly loved mum of Bernie and Angela. Beloved nana of Marcus and Tessa. Much respected wife of John. Loved sister of Billy and Robin, Ellie, and Thelma. A wonderful aunt to all her extended whanau. A service for Gina will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1:30pm Tuesday 2 July 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the "Bull Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 28, 2019