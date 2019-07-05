|
|
BOWERING Gina Marie Family and friends are invited to say 'farewell for now' to Gina; beloved wife and best friend to Paul, the best mum ever to Jack, Trent and Josh, loved daughter, sister, aunty and special friend to so many. We welcome you to join us at 10.30am (finishing at 1pm) Tuesday 9th July ,to share your favourite memories with us all. We ask that you please bring a plate and any photographs of Gina for us to treasure. Address: 111 Crane Road, Kamo; please note the signage upon arrival for parking locations, please consider car pooling.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 5, 2019