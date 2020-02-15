|
TUCKEY Gina Louise Life is a journey, and Gina's came to an end on the 20th January 2020, surrounded by her loving family and partner. It's difficult for us to acknowledge the many family and friends who filled Gina's last 7 months with fun, kindness, love, laughter and care. The visits, lunches, texts and phone calls, flowers and cards. The seafood, baking and countless kind gestures she received made Gina feel special and loved and we thank you all for everything. A sincere thank you to Doctor Geoff, and the Hospice team, Lynette and Janeen for helping with Gina's care. You all do wonderful work and were amazing. Our families gave Gina the funeral she had planned. Thank you sincerely to Jason and the team at Regal Joinery for her amazing coffin made from Lauries Drive timber which was not in her plan! Thank you to everyone who ran the kitchen feeding all at the Tuckey Homestead. Thank you for the amazing flowers, cards and kind wishes, and thank you to Gavin Benney who took control of the microphone on the day as his friend Gina had asked him to. Thank you to those who spoke and all of you who came to pay your respects, it was a wonderful tribute to a caring and extremely brave lady. Tena koutou, tena koutou. Thank you, thank you. The Tuckey and Anderson families.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 15, 2020