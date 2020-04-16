|
|
BIDDLE Gladys Jane (Janie) 08.09.1928~13.04.2020 Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home in Kaitaia. Beloved wife of the late Neville. Cherished Mum and Mother-in-law of Helen and Rick (Melbourne), Deb, Philip, Mark and Yvette, John and Michelle. Angel to her ten grandchildren & four great-grandchildren. She was a blessing to all of us and the many people she touched. Given the current circumstances, a private cremation has been held, and a celebration of her life will be held at a suitable time - to be advised. Rest in peace Mum - you may be gone, but your light lives on through all of us. Any communications or enquiries to the Biddle family - P.O Box 4052, Kamo 0141, Whangarei. As Janie would say, "Stay kind".
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 16, 2020