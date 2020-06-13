|
GULBRANSEN Gladys Marie Paula, Rae and families wish to sincerely thank family and friends for their love and support in the recent loss of Gladys, Mum, Mother-in-law, Nan and Friend. We really appreciate everyone who was able to attend her service and those who were thinking of us but were unable to attend due to Covid 19. Thanks also for flowers, cards, baking and the lovely visits. A special mention to Father Chris and Selwyn Park Retirement Village for all you did for us. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 13, 2020