Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium Chapel
Cemetery Rd.
Maunu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys KRISTENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys KRISTENSEN

Add a Memory
Gladys KRISTENSEN Notice
KRISTENSEN Gladys Passed away peace- fully on Sunday 15th December 2019; aged 95 years. Dearly wife of the late Carl. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Janet and Dave McNaughton, Bob and Marian Brandso. Loved nana to Simon, Stuart, Toni, and Joshua. Great Glady to Katie, and Madison. "Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near So loved, so missed, so very dear." A service will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 12.30pm on Thursday 19th December 2019. A special thank you to all the staff at Shalom Aged Care and Cairnfield House for the love and care shown to Gladys and her family. In lieu of flowers donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei would be appreciated. All communications to the Kristensen Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -