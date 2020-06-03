|
GULBRANSEN Gladys Marie Passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2020; aged 88 years.. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Paula and John, Rae, and the late Lyn Mary. Loved and treasured Nan of Katie, Aaron and Kerryn, Melissa and Ben, Riley, Ivy-Rose, and Lucas. Vigil prayers will be recited at Maungakaramea Catholic Church at 7pm on 4th June. If you wish to attend the Requiem Mass on Friday 5th June, due to the current Covid- 19 gathering restrictions please contact the family [email protected] nz or 0274440348 A special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Park Retirement Village for their loving care towards our Mum over the last 6 months. For service details please phone Grant 027 496 5270
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 3, 2020