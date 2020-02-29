|
HILL Glenis Bertha (Poppy) Passed away peacefully at home on 27th February 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Ray. Loved mother of David, Paul, Anna, Marion, Peter and Philip. Mother in law of Fiona, Tania, Michael, George, Rochelle and Amy. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother of 12. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of North Haven Hospice for their care and support. A service for Poppy will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1 Armstrong Avenue, Maunu, Whangarei at 11.00am Friday 6th March 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Hill" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 29, 2020