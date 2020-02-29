Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1 Armstrong Avenue
Maunu, Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenis HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenis Bertha (Poppy) HILL

Add a Memory
Glenis Bertha (Poppy) HILL Notice
HILL Glenis Bertha (Poppy) Passed away peacefully at home on 27th February 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Ray. Loved mother of David, Paul, Anna, Marion, Peter and Philip. Mother in law of Fiona, Tania, Michael, George, Rochelle and Amy. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother of 12. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of North Haven Hospice for their care and support. A service for Poppy will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1 Armstrong Avenue, Maunu, Whangarei at 11.00am Friday 6th March 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Hill" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -