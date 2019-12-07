Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenys McHARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenys Claire (Glen) McHARDY

Glenys Claire (Glen) McHARDY Notice
McHARDY Glenys Claire (Glen) 15.05.1936 ~ 08.11.2019 We have been touched and comforted by the kindness of our communities and those who acknowledged mum's life and loves, by way of visits, messages and memories, photos, cards, baking, flowers and phone calls, and by supporting us at mum's farewell at Hukerenui. Huge thanks for the compassionate care from Hospice Mid- North, BOI Hospital, Baycare in Haruru and Doctor Phillips. "Throughout my life I gave my best, and you my friends you did the rest. I never tried to be great or grand, I tried to be a helping hand. If I helped in a team or if I was on my own, I was more than repaid by friends I have known. Reunited with Pete. Pedro and Cherie, Glenda, Sandy and Nev, Suzi and Greg, and their families.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -