McHARDY Glenys Claire (Glen) 15.05.1936 ~ 08.11.2019 We have been touched and comforted by the kindness of our communities and those who acknowledged mum's life and loves, by way of visits, messages and memories, photos, cards, baking, flowers and phone calls, and by supporting us at mum's farewell at Hukerenui. Huge thanks for the compassionate care from Hospice Mid- North, BOI Hospital, Baycare in Haruru and Doctor Phillips. "Throughout my life I gave my best, and you my friends you did the rest. I never tried to be great or grand, I tried to be a helping hand. If I helped in a team or if I was on my own, I was more than repaid by friends I have known. Reunited with Pete. Pedro and Cherie, Glenda, Sandy and Nev, Suzi and Greg, and their families.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 7, 2019