Glenys Joy (Blong) BYERS

BYERS Glenys Joy (nee Blong) Passed away peace- fully on Sunday, 3 November 2019; aged 69. Dearly loved daughter of Cecil and Dawne. Partner of Gus. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kurt, Danielle, Steven and Samantha. Proud Nana of 6 beautiful grandchildren. A service for Glenys will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei) 10.30am on Wednesday, 6 November 2019; followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the "Byers Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 4, 2019
