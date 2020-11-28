|
ACE, Gloria Agnes Died peacefully at home on 25th November 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved mother to Geoff, Micheal (deceased), Paul and Lin. Sister to Wayne, Karla and Pam. Grandmother to Clyde, Derek, Jumma, Ben and Joey. Great grandmother to Taevon, Jaylen, Kalia and Rilynn. Joy giver to countless others. A service for Gloria to celebrate her life, will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Monday 30th November 2020, all welcome. All communications to the "Ace Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 28, 2020