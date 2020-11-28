Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria ACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Agnes ACE

Add a Memory
Gloria Agnes ACE Notice
ACE, Gloria Agnes Died peacefully at home on 25th November 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved mother to Geoff, Micheal (deceased), Paul and Lin. Sister to Wayne, Karla and Pam. Grandmother to Clyde, Derek, Jumma, Ben and Joey. Great grandmother to Taevon, Jaylen, Kalia and Rilynn. Joy giver to countless others. A service for Gloria to celebrate her life, will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Monday 30th November 2020, all welcome. All communications to the "Ace Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -