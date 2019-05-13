|
ORMANDY Gloria Frances (nee Purdie) On Friday 10 May 2019, peacefully at Whangarei Hospital; aged 91. Dearly loved wife and friend of the late Lionel. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Susan (deceased) and Wil, David and Lyndon, Rob and Karyn. Loved and loving nana to Dafydd and Clara, Judy, Ken and Paula, Chris and Ali, Bronnie, and Leo. Great grandmother of Kieron, Maria, Lily, Mackenzie and Jack. "We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts." A service for Gloria will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday 14 May 2019); followed by interment at the Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to: "The Whangarei St. John Ambulance Service", P O Box 8011, Kensington, Whangarei 0145; would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 13, 2019