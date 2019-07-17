|
|
CHRISTIAN Goldie Elspeth (nee Young) Passed away in her 90th year. Much loved wife of Noel Malcolm Christian for 67 years. Daughter of Katherine and George Young (both deceased). Sister of Roy and Maurice Young (both deceased). Loved and respected mother and mother in law of Susan and Bob; Catherine and Andrew. Cherished grandmother of David, Stephen, Sarah; Christian and Julie. Great grandmother of eight. A service to celebrate Goldie's life will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu at 10.30am, Friday 19th July. All communications to the "Christian" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 17, 2019