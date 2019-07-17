Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Goldie CHRISTIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goldie CHRISTIAN

Add a Memory
Goldie CHRISTIAN Notice
CHRISTIAN Goldie Elspeth (nee Young) Passed away in her 90th year. Much loved wife of Noel Malcolm Christian for 67 years. Daughter of Katherine and George Young (both deceased). Sister of Roy and Maurice Young (both deceased). Loved and respected mother and mother in law of Susan and Bob; Catherine and Andrew. Cherished grandmother of David, Stephen, Sarah; Christian and Julie. Great grandmother of eight. A service to celebrate Goldie's life will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu at 10.30am, Friday 19th July. All communications to the "Christian" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.