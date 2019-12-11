|
WARDELL Goldie Passed away on 5th December 2019 aged 91. Loved husband of the late Peggy and father and father in law of Lee, Merv and Annemaree and Phillip (deceased). Proud Poppa of Michael, Sam and Stefanie. An active supporter and critic of Rugby, Golf and Cricket to the end. "Now at rest with Mum". Special thanks to the staff of Jane Mander Rest Home for Dad's care over the last 10 months. As per Dad's wishes, a private service has been held. All communications to 9A Fifth Ave, Whangarei 0110.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 11, 2019