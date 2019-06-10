Home

Gordon Charles ROBBINS

ROBBINS Gordon Charles On Friday 7 June 2019, at North Haven Hospice, Gordon passed away peace- fully. Dearly loved and best friend of Barbara. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Revina and the late Peter, Fiona and Barney, and Aaron and Ann. Cherished grandad of Sarah, Cameron, Kate, Hamish, Emma, Keegan and Ben; and great grandad of Zaiden, Cooper and Maddy. A service will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2pm on Wednesday 12 June 2019; followed by a private cremation. All communications to: "The Robbins Family", c/- P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140 .
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 10, 2019
