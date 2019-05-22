|
BROWN Gordon David Peacefully passed away on the 19th May 2019, aged 82. Much loved son, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Gordon will be at Morris and Morris Funerals from Tuesday 28 May until 5pm Thursday 30 May 2019. Please feel free to come in to pay your respects, sign or write a message on his casket or drop in a note to go with him. A service will be held for Gordon at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Friday 31 May 2019, followed by private cremation as per his wishes. All communications to the Brown family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 22, 2019