ROBBINS Gordon Barbara and the family of the late Gordon Robbins would like to thank our family, friends and neighbours for all your kindness shown during this difficult time. For all your generous visits, calls, flowers and food - your support has been very much appreciated and a great comfort to the family. Finally, our sincere gratitude goes to the wonderful staff at Whangarei Hospital and all at Hospice. Please accept this as a personal thankyou.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 29, 2019