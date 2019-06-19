|
|
de GRAAF Leendert Jacobus (Len) Passed away peace- fully Friday 14 June 2019 in his home; in his 92nd year. Much loved husband of Margaret (Bep). Loved father of Martin and Cherrie, Paul, Ron and Jo. Much loved Opa of Steven and Sally, Kyla and Scott; Scott and Kelly, Morgan and Eric, Clint and Crystal, and Georgia; and great Opa to Lilian; Tellah, and Ari. A celebration of Len's life will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 1.30pm on Saturday 22 June 2019; followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 19, 2019