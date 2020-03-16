|
|
KAY Grace Passed away peacefully 13th March 2020 in Norfolk Court rest home, Dargaville, surrounded by family; aged 92. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved Mum of Grant, Murray and Jan, Warwick, and Darryl and Sharon. Cherished Nana to Gavin, Rhonda, and Denise; Sharlene, and Jason; Stacey, Ashleigh, and Jordyn; Jamie, and Amy; and to her many great- grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Norfolk Court rest home for their excellent care and respect. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at The Lighthouse Church, cnr Normanby and Parore Streets, Dargaville, on Thursday, 19th March 2020, at 1:00pm, followed by interment at the Dargaville (Mt Wesley) RSA Cemetery, Old Golf Course Road, Mt Wesley, Dargaville.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 16, 2020