|
|
ROWE Graeme David Passed away on Saturday 25 May 2019, peacefully at the Jane Mander Retirement Village, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Bertha for 59 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Fiona, Joanne, Gavin and Cath. Beloved poppa of Elise, Matthew and Amy. "Deep in our hearts a memory is kept Of one that we love and will never forget". A service will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu at 12.30pm on Tuesday 4 June 2019. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns via their website would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at the Jane Mander Retirement Village who lovingly cared for Graeme during his final days All communications to the Rowe family, c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 29, 2019