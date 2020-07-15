|
|
BELSHAM, Graham Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July 2020. Loved husband to Helen. Dad to Guy, and Scott. Stepdad to Josh, Gareth, Liam, and Ruby. Granddad to Hugo, and Oscar; and Grey-Grey to Sienna, Zoe, Alice and Frankie. A memorial service for Graham will be held at 9 Valencia Place, Matapouri on Friday 17th July 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Haven Hospice Po Box 7050, Whangarei 0144. All communications to 'The Belsham family' PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 15, 2020