|
|
WARD Graham Frank George On Tuesday 16 July 2019, peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Tikipunga, Whangarei, after a long illness; in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of Vida. "No more pain or confusion, just in Peace now. 'Til we meet again, all my love, Vida." His funeral service will be held at the chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals, (17 Western Hills Dr) Whau Valley, Whangarei; on Monday 22 July 2019 at 11.00am; followed by interment at Maunu Park Lawn Cemetery, Whangarei. All communications to: "Mrs V A Ward", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 18, 2019