MOFFAT, Graham George 27 July 1944 - 3 October 2020 Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Hospital Care on Saturday, 3rd October 2020. Dearly loved husband of Diane for 53 years. Very much loved and respected Father of Jacqueline and Chris Heswall, Bryce and loved friend of Carolyn. So loved Grandad of Daniel and Tayla Heswall, Nicholas, Elise, and Nathan. At peace with God. Very special thank you to the wonderful staff and caregivers of the Jane Mander Retirement Village. A celebration of Graham's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 9th October 2020, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations will be greatly appreciated to the Cancer and Parkinsons Society. All communication to the 'Moffat Family' C-/ PO Box 163, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 6, 2020