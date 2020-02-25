|
WALKER Graham Born 22-11-1941 Passed away 19-02-2020 Son of the late Frank and Jessie Walker of Kaikohe. Devoted husband of Sue, brother of Lorraine, Ross and the late Barry. Adored father to Andrew and Trindi. Special Poppa of Taylor, Quinn, Ethan and Aaliyah. Great Grandfather of Kaleb. Teacher and treasured friend to many. Champion of wheels and wings. Passed away peacefully after a tough fight, surrounded by those he loved. Funeral today at Morris and Morris, Whangarei, at 10:30am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 25, 2020