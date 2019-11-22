Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Hikurangi Riders Club Rooms
Boundary Road
Hikurangi
MURRAY Grant Richard On 19 November 2019 Grumpy passed over. Loved son of Dawn and the late Spencer. Brother of Donnell and partner Lynece, Kelly, Louis and Ngahuia, Jo and Gary. Friend to Robyn. Uncle Grumpy to Kane, Ricci, Bex, Ashley, Arlen, Chey Kate, Caci and Louis. Great Uncle to Sofia, Carter and Kade. "Grumpy was loved by all and will be sadly missed". A celebration of Grumpys life will be held on Saturday 23 November 2019 from 2pm at Hikurangi Riders Club Rooms, Boundary Road, Hikurangi.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 22, 2019
