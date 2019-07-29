|
BURNS Gweneth Ursula (Gwen) Peacefully on 27th July 2019. Loved wife of the late Allan. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Ross and Dee; Lynne; Murray and Nicci. Adored "Ba" of Paul, Sam, Jason, Matt, Andrew, Dan, Katie and Mala. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in the Kaurihohore Church, Apotu Road, Kauri, on Wednesday, 31st July 2019 at 1:00pm; to be followed by private cremation. All communications to the Burns Family, R.D. 1, Kamo 0185.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2019