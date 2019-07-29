Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gweneth BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gweneth Ursula (Gwen) BURNS

Add a Memory
Gweneth Ursula (Gwen) BURNS Notice
BURNS Gweneth Ursula (Gwen) Peacefully on 27th July 2019. Loved wife of the late Allan. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Ross and Dee; Lynne; Murray and Nicci. Adored "Ba" of Paul, Sam, Jason, Matt, Andrew, Dan, Katie and Mala. A service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in the Kaurihohore Church, Apotu Road, Kauri, on Wednesday, 31st July 2019 at 1:00pm; to be followed by private cremation. All communications to the Burns Family, R.D. 1, Kamo 0185.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gweneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.