Gwenith Carol (Carol) GILLARD

Gwenith Carol (Carol) GILLARD Notice
GILLARD Gwenith Carol (Carol) On Wednesday 19 June 2019, peacefully at Bob Owens Hospital; aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Geoff. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of the late Joyce and Russell Denne, Margaret Wilson, Claire and the late Grant Gillard, Tina and the late Ralph Gillard, and Bruce and Bronwyn Gillard. Treasured grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord" A funeral service for Carol will be held at the Mount Bible Chapel, Monowai St, Mount Maunganui on Monday 24 June at 1.00pm; to be followed by a burial. All communications to: "The Gillard Family", c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 20, 2019
