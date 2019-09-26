|
BRYERS Gwetha Alvie Passed away peace- fully on 24th September, 2019 aged 90 years, surrounded by loved ones. Dearly loved Mum and Opi Nana to her children and mokopuna. Loved and treasured by all her family and friends. Gwetha in lying in state at Te Whakarongotai Marae, Kokohuia, Omapere. Her service will be held on Friday 27th September, 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial in the Pakanae Cemeterty. "May you forever be happily blowing bubbles, Mum!" Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 26, 2019