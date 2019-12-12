|
|
TODD Gwyneth Evelyn On December 6th 2019 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital (after a short illness). In her 85th year. Loved and respected friend of the late Buddy and Charlie Money of Naumai. Caring and loving friend of Brian and Lea Money, Grant and Jo, and Arron. Loved grandy friend of Kaitlyn, and Michael. In accordance with her wishes a graveside service has been held at Mt Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to the Money Family, 9 Heritage Way, Maunu, Whangarei 0110.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 12, 2019