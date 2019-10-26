|
|
TAIPANA Haererangi (Rangi) Passed away peace- fully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Gray. Devoted mum and mother-in-law of Justin and Connie, Jordan and Deb, Jasmine and Ricky, Jenna and Andrew. Treasured nanny of her 11 mokopuna. "Moe mai i nga ringringa o te Ariki" A Service for Rangi will be held at the Arowhenua Marae, 39 Huirapa Street, Temuka on Monday, the 28th of October 2019 at 11am followed by the interment at the Arowhenua urupa. Galbraiths Funeral Service
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 26, 2019